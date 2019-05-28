No respite from heatwave; 12 places record above 40 °C

Bhubaneswar: There seems to be no respite from heatwave conditions in Odisha as the mercury soared above 40 degrees Celsius today at 12 places today.

According to the India Meteorological Department regional centre here, Sambalpur recorded 44.7 degree Celsius making it the hottest place. Besides, Bolangir recorded 44.5 degree Celsius.

The other towns which crossed the 40 degree Celsius level mark are Angul (41.7), Jharsuguda (43.6), Keonjhar (40), Sundargarh (42), Hirakud (43.7 °C), Talcher (41.2 °C), Bhawanipatna (42.6 °C), Titlagarh (44 °C), Malkangiri (42 °C) and Sonepur (44.6 °C).

The Met department also predicted that heatwave conditions will prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Nuapada.