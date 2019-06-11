No power tariff hike in Odisha in 2019-20 fiscal: OERC

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief to consumers, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Tuesday said there would not be any change in the retail power tariff in the state during 2019-20 fiscal.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 64(3) and other related provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, OERC has passed a common order on March 29 in case numbers 74, 75, 76 and 77 of 2018 with regard to determination of aggregate revenue requirement and retail supply tariff and open access charges for NESCO, WESCO and SOUTHCO Utility and CESU, which shall be effective from June 1, 2019. It was kept in a sealed cover due to the Model Code of Conduct. In view of the model code of conduct imposed during the general election, the Commission was allowed to notify this tariff order only after the last date of the polling in the state,” the Commission said in a notification.

According to the notification, as like last year the retail tariff and transmission tariff for FY 2019-20, which will be effective from June 1, remains unchanged this year.

There has been an average decrease of approximately 1% in Generation Tariff of OHPC and an average increase of approximately 15% in Generation Tariff of OPGC, the notification said.

Moreover, rebate for digital payment has gone up from 1% to 2% since last year.