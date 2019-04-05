No Pak F-16 jet shot down by India: US publication

Washington: Counting by the US has shown that no Pakistan F-16 jet was shot down by India , a US news publication has reported citing military officials.

The reports said India’s claim that one of its pilots shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in an aerial dogfight in February “appears to be wrong”.

The publication in its latest report said, the US personnel counted Islamabad’s F-16s and found none missing.

The foreign policy publication said in a report that two senior US defence officials with direct knowledge of the situation said that “American personnel recently counted Islamabad’s F-16s and found none missing”.

The Indian government had said that during a dog fight on February 27, a day after it carried out strikes on a terror training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a F-16.

Varthaman’s MiG was hit in the aerial engagement and it crashed in Pakistani territory.

The Indian pilot was captured by Pakistan and later returned to India as a “peace gesture” by Islamabad to de-escalate the crisis between the two nuclear-armed nations.