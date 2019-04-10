No one can stop KALIA scheme till I am alive: Naveen

Sundargarh: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asserted that no one can stop the state government’s flagship KALIA scheme until he is alive.

“The BJP government at the Centre is conspiring to stop the ambitious KALIA scheme. No one can stop the scheme till I am alive,” Patnaik said.

Addressing public meeting during his second phase election campaign in Sundargarh district, Patnaik said, “As many as 40 lakh farmers have been benefited from KALIA scheme so far. On the day one of the formation of BJD government in the state, all the farmers will be given two installments of financial assistance under KALIA scheme at one go.”

Targeting the Centre, the CM said big leaders think about Odisha during elections only. “Where is second bridge over river Brahmani and where is super speciality hospital in Rourkela,” he asked.

He alleged that while the farmers are facing trouble after getting their crop insured, the insurances companies reaping high profits. He also alleged that while the Centre is earning thousands of crores from coal, the Odisha people are only getting dust and pollution.

Indirectly targeting local MP Jual Oram, Patnaik said there is a cabinet minister from the region. He knows everything, but never dares to discuss about the rights of the farmers with his high command. “But for BJD, Odisha people are our high command. My fight for your rights will continue,” said Patnaik.

He reiterated that 4.5 crore people of Odisha are his family and he will serve them till his last breath.

He also said Sundargarh is the birthplace of hockey and has enhanced the glory of India in the whole world. The successful hosting of Men’s Hockey World Cup in Odisha is a matter of proud for all,” he added.

He said women are the real double engine of development. “The BJD has nominated the daughter of Sundargarh soil Sunita Biswal as Lok Sabha candidate. She will fight for the rights of Sundargarh in Delhi,” Patnaik added.