No new cases of Nipah Virus disease in Kerala: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that there have been no new cases of Nipah virus disease in Kerala.

He assured Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja that the Central Government will continue to extend all support to the Kerala Government for its prevention and management.

A case of Nipah was reported from Ernakulum district, Kerala on 3 June. Soon after the case was reported, the Union Health Minister took stock of the situation and multidisciplinary Central teams have been deployed which includes experts from the NCDC, AIIMS and ICMR. The team is supporting the State in investigations, contact tracing, sample testing and management of the NiVD.

Experts from NIHSAD, Bhopal, are supporting the local Animal Husbandry Department in the investigation. The team from the animal health side has collected samples from livestock and has also collected samples of bat droppings. NIV Team with 3 entomologists have been deployed in the two residential locations of the index case (where there is possibility of case getting infection from bats / other sources). Strategic Health Operation Centre (SHOC) at NCDC has been activated since 4 June, 2019 and is coordinating with field teams on surveillance and response activities for Nipah containment.

A dedicated phone line has been established at SHOC to answer queries of general public. Till date, only 42 calls have been received. Point of Care Test facility has been established at Medical college Ernakulum. Karnataka has increased surveillance for NiVD in districts neighboring Kerala, however, no suspects have been reported.

The condition of one positive case is stable. There have been no new cases. Out of eleven suspects, ten have tested negative and result for one is awaited. A total of 318 contacts are under quarantine.