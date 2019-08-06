No moral right to speak on behalf of Kashmiris: Pak minority leader

Washington DC: Pakistan’s minority leader Nadeem Nusrat has said Pakistan has no moral right to speak on behalf of Kashmiris, according to reports.

This comes a day after Pakistan attempted to meddle into India’s affairs by condemning government’s decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The prominent Mohajir leader said that Pakistan had “no moral right to speak on behalf of Kashmiris.” Nusrat is the chairperson of a US-based advocacy group called Voice of Karachi (VOK).

Nusrat said:”Until Pakistan affords the same rights it is demanding for Kashmiris to its own Mohajir, Baloch, Pashtuns and Hazarah citizens, it has no moral right to speak on behalf of Kashmiris”.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemned the announcement on the scrapping of the special status of J&K and claimed that the move has violated United Nations resolutions.