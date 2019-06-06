No meeting between PM Modi, Pak premier in Bishkek, clarifies MEA

New Delhi: There will be no meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan premier Imran Khan during SCO summit in Bishkek, External Affairs ministry has clarified.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that ‘no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the SCO Summit in Bishkek’.

The MEA had even denied earlier about the possible meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

Dwelling upon the Iranian oil crisis, Kumar said that a decision would be taken in the national interest. India’s decision to not engage with Pakistan on any international platform comes on the backdrop of the February 14 Pulwama attack and the Balakot strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp.

The Pakistan premier has urged for regional peace and advocated for a dialogue between the two countries. But, India has stood firmly on its stand that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand.

Commenting on reports that controversial elements have been appointed by Pakistan for construction of Kartarpur corridor, Kumar said clarification has been sought from Pakistan in this regard.