No imposition or opposition to any language is necessary: Venkaiah Naidu

Malappuram: There should be no imposition or opposition to any language, Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering on the 150th birth anniversary of Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier, a visionary who brought about a renaissance of Ayurveda over the course of the last century, Naidu said there is no need to have any reservation about any language.

The Vice President opined that every language is good and children should be allowed to learn as many languages as possible.

It may be recalled that a controversy had gained momentum in Kerala after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a common language would become “the mark of India’s global identity”.