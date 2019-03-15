‘No Fathers in Kashmir’ to Release on 5 April

By pragativadinewsservice
No Fathers in Kashmir
Mumbai: Oscar-nominated and two-time national award-winning director Ashvin Kumar’s ‘No Fathers in Kashmir’ is all set for April 5, 2019 release after obtaining a U/A certificate from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT).

However, the makers of the movie have experienced an 8-month long battle with the censor board, which had been denying it the ‘UA’ certificate.

Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had offered an ‘A’ certificate to the movie.

After two hearings in last December and January, the FCAT in its decision on Monday, announced the film fit for U/A certification after a few cuts and disclaimers are incorporated in the movie.

No Fathers in Kashmir starring Soni Razdan is based in Kashmir and follows the love story of two teenagers, who unite to search for their missing fathers.

Among others, the movie also features Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha and Maya Sarao.

pragativadinewsservice
