No corruption taint on BJP govt in 5 years: PM Modi

Kendrapara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that not a single corruption charge has surfaced against the BJP-led government at the Centre in the last five years.

Address a public meeting at Barua Ground in Kendrapara, Modi said, “The people of this country have seen governments come and go. But this government is one like no other, the only government without a taint of corruption in its tenure.”

“In the last 5 years, not a single corruption charge has surfaced against my government. Those who brought false allegations are now facing action,” he said.

He said the BJP government has worked tirelessly over the past five years to ensure inclusive and rapid development for all. “While on one hand, we have empowered the poorest and the most vulnerable sections of society through our historic schemes, on the other hand, we have done tremendous work to address the growing needs of a rapidly developing country like the 21st century India,” he said.

Taking on the opposition parties including the ruling BJD in Odisha, the PM said, “The Opposition parties especially the Congress and BJD have entirely failed the people of Odisha through their ineffective governance and endemic corruption. Women in Odisha do not feel secure under the BJD government and crime has become rampant.”

Later, PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Basta of Balasore district. “Balasore entered into history books after an anti-satellite missile was launched from here to destroy an LEO satellite under Mission Shakti. The test made India the fourth country to possess such capabilities,” he said.