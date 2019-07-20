No compromise will be tolerated on Air Safety: Minister for Civil Aviation

New Delhi: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said his Ministry would not tolerate any compromise on Air Safety and standards.

He was speaking at the International conference cum awards on civil aviation and cargo held today at the national capital. The event organised by ASSOCHAM- Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry – one of the apex trade associations of India.

Calling on the industry operators and all stakeholders in the Civil aviation sector to work in a healthy aspect, the Minister stated that Indian aviation sector witnessing rapidly increasing demand and the that by 2040 air passengers traffic would increase nearly 5 times was a recipe for huge success.

The Minister also gave away the awards to the winners nominated under various categories. Some of the other winners were Airbus, AAI Cargo, Bird Academy, Air India Express, Spice Jet, Frankfinn during the summit.

Addressing the ASSOCHAM conference, H.E. Dr Ahmed Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India impressed upon the need to see how can both countries collaborate, cooperate and expand the industry and become partners in the growth of the aviation sector.

“The vision of our leadership with our plans, end goals, I think it will make us reach to the maximum relationship in all sectors, including airline as we are trying to grow people to people connections,” he stated.

H.E. Mr J. Goburdhun, GOSK, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to India in his address said that civil aviation sector must collaborate in facilitating the exchange of people among the Indian diaspora and make special flights or low-cost carriers available to visit the ancestral land and to develop tangible and intangible heritage.

Growth of air cargo is critical for industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, animal husbandry and marine exports, and high-value goods, including gems and jewellery and fashion garments, where shipments are highly time-sensitive.

In conformance with the objectives of the holistic National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, a number of initiatives and measures were taken up to sustain the growth impetus in air cargo, efficiency improvement and promotion of ease of doing business across the air cargo value chain.

The first National Air Cargo Policy’s (NACP) outline was released at the Global Aviation Summit in January 2019. It aims to achieve fundamental re-engineering of the whole-of-the-value-chains for domestic and export-import air freight for reaching the target of handling 10 million tonnes by 2026-27.