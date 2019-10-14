No boundary count rule, Super Over to be repeated in case of tie : ICC

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday tweaked the Super-Over rule for all its major events. As England beat New Zealand on the basis of scoring more boundaries in WC 19, the ICC faced the wrath of fans and former players over the controversial rule.

Now it has finally made changes to the rule and in case a situation arises where both teams are tied even after the Super Over in a final or semifinal, the Super Over will be repeated until there is a clear winner.

Following on from a recommendation from the ICC Cricket Committee headed by former India skipper Anil Kumble, the Chief Executives’ Committee agreed on Monday that use of the Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained.

Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups.