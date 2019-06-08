No ‘At Home’ party on I-Day 2019: Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar: Expressing solidarity with the people affected by Cyclone Fani, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has decided not to hold the ‘At Home’ party on the occasion of Independence Day-2019.

The Governor’s decision came as a mark of solidarity towards the victims of the extremely severe Cyclonic Storm Fani that hit the coast of Odisha on May 3. The near-super cyclone not only tore through the state’s infrastructure but also affected lakhs of people. Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were among the worst affected regions.

On the occasions of the Independence Day and the Republic Day, Governor hosts ‘At Home’ parties at the Raj Bhavan. Dignitaries such as Chief Minister, Chief Justice, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Members of the Council of Ministers, Members of Parliament from Odisha, Members of the Assembly, Judges of High Court, Chairman and Members of Central Administrative Tribunal, State Administrative Tribunal, prominent industrialists, social workers, chiefs of important NGOs and eminent personalities of different fields are invited to the party.

Freedom fighters are also felicitated on the occasion.