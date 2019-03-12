No alliance with any party in 2019 polls: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal will not forge alliance with any party in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, said party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today.

Talking to media persons at his residence (Naveen Niwas) on the sidelines of a BJD joining programme, Patnaik said, “We will fight on our own. We will have no alliance with any party for the polls.”

When asked about the selection of BJD candidates to be fielded this time for both Assembly and LS elections, the BJD president said, “Winnability will be the main criteria for selection of candidates in the ensuing elections.”

Notably, the BJD supremo had on yesterday informed that the BJD candidates’ list for the general polls will be announced very soon. He has also maintained that his party will come out with flying colours in the both the Assembly and LS polls.

