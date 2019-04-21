No alliance with AAP in Delhi : Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said that there will be no alliance with AAP in Delhi. She said Congress will announce its names for 7 LS seats soon.

This has ended all speculations of Congress party’s alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

With this announcement, Delhi is all set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and AAP.

Addressing a presser in Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the grand old party of backtracking on poll alliance and said that they had no intention forming an alliance in the state.

Sisodia further said that the AAP is popular in Delhi and is capable of winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats on its own while the Congress cannot win even a single seat.

Apart from Delhi, the AAP wanted alliance in Punjab and Haryana as well but according to Sisodia, the Congress wanted the tie-up to remain confined to the national capital.