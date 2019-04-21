NNKS stages demo in front of Keonjhar Mining College

Keonjhar: The members of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) today staged a demonstration in front of Mining College here to press for their long-standing demands.

Opposing the polling parties, the farmers’ outfit today launched a massive dharna in front of the Mining College demanding price, prestige, and pension for the farmers of Odisha.

Scores of farmers were seen protesting and urging to postpone the elections till their demands are fulfilled. The agitators also threatened to boycott the ensuing elections if their demands are not taken into consideration.

As per latest reports, police personnel have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the agitators. The cops have also taken some agitators into preventive custody.