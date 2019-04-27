NNKS activists stage demo in front of Kendrapara College

Kendrapara: The members of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) today staged a demonstration in front of EVM distribution centre at Kendrapara College to press for their long-standing demands.

Opposing the polling parties, the farmers’ outfit today launched a massive dharna in front of the college demanding price, prestige, and pension for the farmers of Odisha.

The agitators also threatened to boycott the ensuing elections if their demands are not taken into consideration.

The outfit has decided to resort to a non-violent and democratic way of protest alleging negligence of the state and central governments towards their longstanding demands, sources said.

As per latest reports, police personnel have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the agitators.