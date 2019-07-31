NITIAayog praises train coach-shaped anganwadi centre in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: An Anganwadi centre which resembles a train compartment at Tutiguda village in Jharigaon block of Nabarangpur district earned appreciation from the NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog tweet has appreciated the Anganwadi centre named ‘Tutiguda Express’ as it has attracted huge attention of the students and children of the locality.

<>

Attractive & efficient Model Anganwadi Centre has been constructed under the leadership of Block Development Officer in the #AspirationalDistrict Nabarangpur, #Odisha. This has led to a significant increase in the enrollment of beneficiaries and active participation. pic.twitter.com/VcJwjCAZ2h — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 30, 2019



</>

The train compartment-shaped Anganwadi has also become a selfie point for the visitors. It is the first Anganwadi in the district which has been built modelled on a train coach.

The attractive and efficient Model Anganwadi Centre has been constructed in the Aspirational District Nabarangpur under the leadership of Block Development Officer.

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog is a policy think tank of the Government of India, established with the aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and to enhance cooperative federalism by fostering the involvement of State Governments of India in the economic policy-making process using a bottom-up approach.