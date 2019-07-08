Nitesh Tiwari, Ravi Udyawar to direct Ramayana in 3D

Mumbai: Director Nitesh Tiwari of ‘Dangal’ fame has collaborated with Ravi Udyawar, who directed Mom, to bring ancient legend Ramayana to the big screen with an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore.

The project which will be multilingual will be shot in 3D. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language. Film critic and Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle today.

BIGGG NEWS… Producers Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra [Prime Focus] to make #Ramayana for the big screen… Nitesh Tiwari [#Dangal] and Ravi Udyawar [#Mom] will direct the three-part series… Will be shot in 3D and released in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/ylSKq2rQwB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019



The casting for the project has not been finalised yet. However, actors from various film industries will be cast in the three-part film, sources close to the project said.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra, the first part of the film will hit the theatres in 2021.

The project has reportedly been in the works for the past three years with scenes from Ayodhya, gold-splashed Sri Lanka and Nepalese architecture inspired Mithila being readied for references for future development.