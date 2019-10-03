Nita Ambani to present ceremonial ‘Match Ball’ to NBA

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Nita Ambani to present ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA
14

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation will have the honour of presenting the ceremonial ‘Match Ball’ to NBA officials on October 4 ahead of the Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings game.

The ceremonial match ball handover is a mark of welcoming the NBA to India for their first-ever NBA game in the country.

With the NBA in India for preseason games, Reliance Foundation is celebrating 6 years of its significant partnership with the League, through the grassroots initiative Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program.

Related Posts

Fast&Up to support boxer Sarita Devi

Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans

IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal hits his maiden…

The initiative today has been recognized as the world’s largest Junior NBA program, with a reach of 11 million children from 34 cities in 20 states, inspiring the youth to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle by integrating basketball into physical education.

As part of the celebrations, Reliance Foundation has invited a stadium full of children from its Junior NBA program to get the rare opportunity to watch the first-ever NBA game live at the NSCI, Dome on 4th October.

Nita Ambani says, “Reliance Foundation is proud to bring the NBA to India and present these children with a fantastic opportunity to witness the magic live at the stadium. It has been a deeply fulfilling journey in our partnership with the NBA. I would like to thank the NBA in believing in Indian basketball and for being a great partner on this incredible journey.

The new India is rising as a major player across multiple sports. We are the youngest nation in the world with over 600 million Indians under the age of 25 years, and I strongly believe that the future of Indian sport is bright, brilliant and beautiful.”

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Fast&Up to support boxer Sarita Devi

Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans

IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal hits his maiden…

1 of 470