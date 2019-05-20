NIT 2nd-yr M.Sc student found dead, probe underway

Sundargarh: A second-year M.Sc student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela was found dead in front of the MS Swaminathan hostel verandah on Monday.

The deceased, Syed Munib Ahmed hails from Khurda. He was an integrated M.Sc 2nd-year student.

According to sources, Munib was ill from the past few days. However, the caretaker of MS Swaminathan hostel found the student lying on the hostel verandah this morning.

Following this, the caretaker rushed him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, sources added.

While the reason behind the student’s death is unclear, police have initiated a probe into the incident.