NISER research scholars, corporate executives, bloggers join Ekamra Walks

Bhubaneswar: Doctoral research students from National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), travellers from Mumbai, bloggers from city and others thronged the 120th Ekamra Walks.

The participants enjoyed the heritage trail and were soaked in the living traditions of the Old City, which was once known as Ekamra Kshetra in the ancient texts.

Sakshi Poddar, a PhD scholar from NISER, said, “I was overwhelmed with the beauty of the well-preserved monuments by Archaeological Survey of India and Odisha State Archaeology and how the Kalingan temple building architecture flourished and later influenced similar structures in faraway lands and across the oceans.”

Sakshi’s friend Deepsikha also echoed the same and termed the tour as “Rich with gaining a deep insight into the traditions of the Old City of Bhubaneswar as the visitors not only visited the monuments and the historic water bodies, but also saw the unique medicinal plant garden Ekamra Van and last but not the least, enjoyed Odissi at Art Vision, the dance institute established by well-known Odissi Guru Ileana Citaristi.”

Vimal Kumar, another research scholar from NISER said the guide Satyaswarup Mishra’s narration regarding the evolution of the fierce form of Goddesses or Shakti and their depiction on the walls of the 7th Century Parasurameswar Temple was very interesting and also how the temple architecture was modified to accommodate devotees in the temple.

Soumya and Rojalin, two other researchers from NISER, who are also regular at the Old Town and the Jain Walks of Khandagiri and Udayagiri, said more and more students will join the heritage trails to know more about the ancient monuments in the city.

Neha Sinha, a senior executive in corporate finance and analysis with an allied company of Asian Paints came to join Ekamra Walks Old Town Circuit with her mother Richa Sinha, a housewife. “We have spent some nice time visiting and exploring the Golden Triangle of Konark, Puri and Bhubaneswar and liked the entire trip as this was our first visit to Odisha. However, topping them all today’s experience at Ekamra Walks was enlightening and educating in a great way,” said Neha.

Piyalee Bhowal, an HR executive with well-known IT company Mindtree Consulting, also a passionate photographer, blogger and foodie visited today’s 120th Ekamra Walks Old Town Circuit with her mother Pubali Bhowal. Piyalee apart from her routine responsibilities as an HR professional do write a food blog and goes out for photo sessions of her interests.

44th MUSEUM WALK

While the visitors enjoyed the morning Ekamra Walks at Old City, defying the heat more than 20 persons visited the Kala Bhoomi at Gandamunda area along the Pokhariput-Khandagiri Road to have a glimpse over the rich art, craft and handloom traditions of Odisha including the tribal culture and craft traditions for which the region is well-known across the globe.

Payal Mohanty, a visitor termer her venture into Kala Bhoomi as an enriching one as there is a rich collection os every aspect of Odisha’s art, craft and hand-woven fabrics.