NIRMAN awarded Grassroots Justice Prize in New York

Bhubaneswar: NIRMAN has been awarded the Grassroots Justice Prize by NAMATI, a Global Legal Empowerment Network, in New York for its comprehensive work on legal empowerment of Tribal and forest-dwelling communities through the implementation of “Forest Rights Act, 2006”.

The organisation is lauded for its path-breaking initiative on facilitation of legal rights for Tribal and forest-dwelling communities over their customarily used land and forest resources using empowering provision of this historic legislation in Tribal districts of Odisha.

The decision of award was made by a panel of judges composed by 12 global leaders and visionaries in the field of legal empowerment. The choice was very difficult; about 200 exceptional organizations with extensive experience in the field applied, but the comprehensive work supporting Tribal and forest-dwelling communities building capacities, strengthen community institution, generating links with government and providing legal aid has dazzled the judges, and Nirman has been selected as the winner.

“The panel of judges feel that the organisation is making enormous gains in advancing justice for tenants and dwellers”. These comments acknowledged the commitment of NIRMAN’s work.

Mr. Prasant Mohanty, Executive Director, NIRMAN attended the Grassroots Justice Prize ceremony at Millenium Hilton, New York, USA, on July 15th, during the High-Level Forum and received the award. The award for winning the prize is USD $10,000.

Ms. Mary Robinson, Former President of Ireland and global leader of climate justice presented the award with the presence of other dignitaries eg. Ms. Carman Carlos Caravana, Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Argentina, The UN Ambassador of The Netherlands, Priscilla Schwartz, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Sierra Leone, Ms. Hina Jilani from The Elders.

Mr. Mohanty said, “It is an honour and recognition for NIRMAN for its commitment for legal empowerment of tribal and other forest dwellers community in Odisha”. This will inspire the NIRMAN team to extend its outreach and take its work to a greater height.