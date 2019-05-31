Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge as Finance, Corporate Affairs Minister

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman assumed charge as the Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs here on Friday.

Sitharaman became India’s second female finance minister, after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who held the portfolio for a short period.

She was greeted at the office in North Block by Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs designate, Anurag Singh Thakur, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and other Secretaries of the Ministry.

After assuming the charge, the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs was briefed on the key initiatives and policy issues by the Secretaries of the different departments of the Ministry of Finance & Corporate Affairs and was apprised of the ongoing issues and the forthcoming challenges facing the Indian economy among others.

Sitharaman has served as the Union Defence Minister since 2017. She is currently a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Karnataka. In 2014, she was elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh.

She has also served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs and later the Minister for Commerce and Industry with Independent Charge.

As the Defence Minister, Sitharaman is credited with expediting the decision-making process relating to procurement in defence sector. She constituted a Defence Planning Committee to formulate an “action plan” to effectively overcome with various security challenges facing the nation.

Sitharaman joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2008 and has served as a national spokesperson for the party since 2010.

Sitharaman was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on August 18, 1959. She completed her graduation from Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College, Tiruchirappalli and obtained her M.A. (Economics) from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.