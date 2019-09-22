Nirmala Sitharaman Shares Pic With Daughter On Daughters Day

Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: On the occasion of Daughter’s Day today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted an adorable picture of herself with her little girl.

Sitharaman is seen holding her daughter, Vangmayi Parakala, in the picture which is a snap of years ago.

“Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay,” Ms Sitharaman tweeted.

PM deserves respect when he represents country abroad:…

UP Chief Minister lauds corporate tax cuts as historic

Pakistan will disintegrate for human rights violations:…

Similarly, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted a photo of her 16-year-old daughter, Miraya Vadra, today.

“Who knew there was a ‘#Daughtersday’ I thought it was every day,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, along with a photo of Miraya Vadra looking towards the sky and smiling with her eyes closed as snowflakes fell on her shoulders on a winter day.

