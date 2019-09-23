Nirmal Chandra Mishra appointed OSSC Chairman

Bhubaneswar: The State government today appointed senior IAS officer Nirmal Chandra Mishra as the Chairman of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

According to reports, Mishra will replace Major General Bhabani Shankar Das as the latter has completed his tenure.

At present, Mishra is working as the Director of Tourism department. He has also been given the additional charge of managing director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) following a bureaucratic reshuffle on June 22, this year.