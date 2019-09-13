Nine killed in hospital fire at Brazil

Brasilia: At least nine persons were killed in a fire at a Brazilian hospital on Friday.

As per reports, patients from the private Badim Hospital in northern Rio de Janeiro were evacuated after thick smokes spotted inside the hospital building.

People on stretchers filled the nearby streets, before being moved to a safe location.

The fire was brought under control after two hours of firefighting operations.

Though the excat resaon behind the fire is unclear, the hospital’s management said they believe it was caused by a short circuit in a generator.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident was underway.