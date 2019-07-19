Nine drug peddlers held in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its mega drive across the city against illegal narcotics trade, Commissionerate Police today arrested nine drug peddlers and seized contrabands from them.

The arrested person were identified as Dilip Kumar Pradhan, Ganesh Jena, Mangal Das (45), Felu Patnaik, Sandhyarani Patnaik, Lipu alias Litu Khatei (22), Pintu alias Sarat Behera (19), Jackey alias Akash Anupam (21), and Raza alias Sabyasachi Biswal (20).

Police have seized more than 43 grams of brown sugar, three motorcycles, one auto-rickshaw, one packet of inhaler, three mobile phones, Rs 8070 from the offenders. Four cases have been registered under Laxmisagar, Nayapalli, Sahidnagar and Jatni police stations against the nine drug peddlers.

It may be mentioned here that the Commissionerate Police, Urban Police District (UPD), Bhubaneswar, have been carrying out raids across the state capital to bust drug smuggling rackets. So far, the city police have arrested several habitual drug offenders and seized a huge cache of contraband during the raids.