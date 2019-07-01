Nine blocks of Kendrapara included in Centre’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Bhubaneswar: Nine blocks of Kendrapara district in Odisha have been included in Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a water conservation campaign launched by the Centre today.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) programme today for intensive water conservation measures in identified blocks and districts across the country.

Under the programme, officers from Central government have been appointed as Central Pravari for 255 water stressed districts throughout the Country for coordinating the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan will focus on five critical areas relating to water conservation– water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse of bore well recharge structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation.