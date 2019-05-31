Nilgiri langur dies in Nandankanan Zoological Park

Bhubaneswar: A male Nilgiri langur died at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP), located in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The animal was placed in the quarantine ward of the ‘veterinary unit’ of Nandankanan. The primate was suffering from diarrhoea and fever, informed the authorities of the zoo.

The 17-years-old animal was brought from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai in 2017.

Nilgiri Langurs were brought to Nandankanan as part of an animal exchange programme with Arignar Anna Zoological Park.