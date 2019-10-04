Nilagiri MLA, woman Tehsildar engage in altercation over eviction drive

Balasore: Palpable tension prevailed in front of the Nilagiri court of Balasore district today after a verbal clash erupted between Nilagiri MLA Sukant Kumar Nayak and a local woman Tehsildar.

According to sources, the minister and the Tehsildar engaged in a quarrel over an eviction drive.

Following this, the MLA sat on a dharna in front of Nilagiri sub-collector’s office alleging that he was misbehaved by Tehsildar Sushrita Tudu as he opposed the eviction drive.

Reportedly, the drive was being carried out to remove the constructions allotted to the clerks inside the court premises in presence of Tehsildar Tudu and Additional Tehsildar Rakesh Panda from today morning. However, Nayak reached the spot and opposed the eviction alleging that the constructions were being demolished without any provision of rehabilitation.

This led to the battle of words. Nayak also alleged that the Tehsildar and Additional Tehsildar reprimanded him in filthy language.

Later, police personnel were deployed in the area to avoid any unpleasant situation