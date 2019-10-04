Nilagiri MLA, woman Tehsildar engage in altercation over eviction drive

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
verbal clash
17

Balasore: Palpable tension prevailed in front of the Nilagiri court of Balasore district today after a verbal clash erupted between Nilagiri MLA Sukant Kumar Nayak and a local woman Tehsildar.

According to sources, the minister and the Tehsildar engaged in a quarrel over an eviction drive.

Following this, the MLA sat on a dharna in front of Nilagiri sub-collector’s office alleging that he was misbehaved by Tehsildar Sushrita Tudu as he opposed the eviction drive.

Related Posts

Durga Puja: Maha Sasthi at Pandals, Saptami at shrines

Odisha’s Braille press gets machine to print Plus II…

Newly-wed couple found hanging in Khurda

Reportedly, the drive was being carried out to remove the constructions allotted to the clerks inside the court premises in presence of Tehsildar Tudu and Additional Tehsildar Rakesh Panda from today morning. However, Nayak reached the spot and opposed the eviction alleging that the constructions were being demolished without any provision of rehabilitation.

This led to the battle of words. Nayak also alleged that the Tehsildar and Additional Tehsildar reprimanded him in filthy language.

Later, police personnel were deployed in the area to avoid any unpleasant situation

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Durga Puja: Maha Sasthi at Pandals, Saptami at shrines

Odisha’s Braille press gets machine to print Plus II…

Newly-wed couple found hanging in Khurda

1 of 1,950