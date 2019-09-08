Nikhil Rath From Odisha’s Bolangir in line to go on Gaganyaan mission

Bolangir: The Indian Air Force recently said it has completed the first level of selecting astronauts for the ambitious Gaganyaan mission from its pool of test pilots.

As many as 25 pilots, who were part of the initial selection process, underwent necessary extensive physical exercise tests, lab investigations, radiological tests, clinical tests and evaluation on various aspects of their psychology at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Bangalore.

Among the 25 test pilots for the initial selection process was IAF Wing Commander Nikhil Rath from Odisha’s Bolangir district.

Nikhil is the only son of Ashok Rath, a renowned advocate and Kusum Rath, a member of Mahila Commission.

After completing his schooling in 1998 from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bolangir and 12th from Delhi Public School, Nikhil got selected for National Defence Academy (NDA) while pursuing his graduation at Hindu College. In 2003, he joined the Indian Air Force (IAF). Presently, wing commander Nikhil is a fighter pilot.

Mission Gaganyaan aims to launch an Indian-crewed spacecraft by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by 2022.

The first Gaganyaan flight scheduled for 2022 will carry three astronauts, who will be picked from among the test pilots in the armed forces.

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. The mission worth Rs 10,000 crore was approved by the Union Cabinet last year.

About Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan is a fully autonomous 3.7-tonne (8,200 lb) spacecraft designed to carry a 3-member crew to orbit and safely return to the Earth after a mission duration of up to seven days. Its service module is powered by two liquid-propellant engines. The crew module is mated to the service module, and together they are called the orbital module. Based on the payload capability of the GSLV-III booster, the service module would have a mass of about 3 tonnes (6,600 lb)

The space capsule will have life support and environmental control systems. It will be equipped with emergency mission abort and emergency escape that can be done at the first stage or second stage of the rocket burn. The nose of the original version of the orbital vehicle was free for a docking mechanism, but primary entry was evidently through a side hatch secured by explosive bolts.

Following two non-crewed orbital flight demonstrations of the spacecraft, a crewed Gaganyaan is slated to be launched on the GSLV Mk III launcher in late 2021.