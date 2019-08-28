Nick’s “forever alone” pic goes viral, PeeCee has a hilarious reply

Los Angeles: While a photograph of Nick Jonas standing alone, while his brothers Joe and Kevin are kissing their wives went viral over the internet, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprised the netizens with a fun image.

Priyanka, who was unable to be by her husband Nick Jonas’ side as he won the Best Pop Video song award for Sucker along with brother Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, resorted to hilarious ways.

In the epic picture that triggered several memes, Nick is seen standing alone, and his brothers Joe and Kevin are kissing their wives, Sophie and Danielle, respectively.

Priyanka on Wednesday morning took to Instagram to share the same picture of husband Nick Jonas going viral on the internet, but with a twist. The actress hilarious photoshopped herself in the arms of her husband.

In the picture, PeeCee can be seen wearing a tangerine backless gown and posing with Nick as he rests his hands on her back. There is no denying that the original picture was very sizzling.