NIA takes up investigation into 2014 killing of additional SP in Assam

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started the investigation into the killing of Gulzar Hussain, additional SP of Sonitpur district in Assam in 2014.

Hussain (36) was killed in an ambush by the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) terrorists near Mawriapur under Dhekiajuli police station limits on January 28, 2014.

Gulzar Hussain had led a combined team of the Assam Police and the Army personnel for an operation and apprehended one NDFB(S) cadre named Kharambir Basumatary at Laudangi forest area.

While returning to the police station, the police party was ambushed and a gunfight took place. During the exchange of fire, Gulzar Hussain and six others sustained bullet injuries. Gulzar Hussain and one Anluck Basumatary, a civilian, succumbed to injuries.

After the incident, an FIR was registered at Dhekiajuli police station in Sonitpur district under Sections 326, 307, 302, 353, 34 of Indian Penal Code.