NIA sleuths conduct raid to probe ISIS module in Tirunelveli

By pragativadinewsservice
Tirunelveli: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raid in Tirunelveli to probe Tamil Nadu-Kerala ISIS module, officials said on Saturday.

They said a five-member NIA team from Kochi has conducted the raid here. This is a follow up to probe the Tamil Nadu-Kerala ISIS module, they added.

The NIA sleuths have quizzed a person identified as Divan Mujibur in connection with the case. Mujibur allegedly belongs to Ansarullah group and had attempted to set up the terror outfit in Tamil Nadu.

The NIA officials said Ansarullah group is supported by ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

