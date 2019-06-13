NIA seizes huge cache of arms, ammunition in Manipur

Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Assam Rifles personnel on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Lamlai area of Imphal East in Manipur.

The arms and ammunition were recovered during searches conducted by the NIA and Assam Rifles in connection with a case lodged in 2017 against Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) People’s War Group.

During the search, one AK-56 along with 3 Magazines and 180 live rounds, one 0.38 Pistol (Makarov – Russian made) along with 4 live rounds, one 0.32 Pistol (Foreign made), two live Hand Grenade, 10 Rounds of 9 mm Pistol and five pairs of camouflage uniforms were found.

It is believed that the recovered arms and ammunition belong to associates of self-styled Chairman of KCP (PWG) Moirangthem Rana Meitei alias Paikhomba alias Suchikar.

According to sources, a case was re-registered under section 17, 18, 20 & 21 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with criminal conspiracy hatched by cadres of proscribed organisation Kangleipak Communist party (PWG) Manipur to extort money from local people, government departments, schools and institutions for KCP (PWG) for their terror activities in the state.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested and chargesheeted four accused persons namely Laishram Ranjit Meitei alias Tamnganba, Khumanthem Naobicha Singh alias Jack, Thoudam Chaothoi Singh and Moirangthem Rana Meitei alias Paikhomba alias Suchikar).