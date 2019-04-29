NIA nabs Kerala man in connection with Sri Lanka blasts

New Delhi: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has taken Kerala man into custody in connection with the serial blasts in the island nation of Sri Lanka.

The sleuths of NIA had arrested three youths from Kerala on Saturday in connection with the horrific serial blasts on Easter Sunday. Over 250 persons were killed in the blasts.

The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attacks on three churches and equal number of high-end hotels in the Sri Lankan capital.

The NIA sources said one more person was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with Colombo blasts.

The NIA said it took Faizal, a native of Kerala’s Kollam, into custody on April 27 on suspicion of having direct contacts with Sohran Hashif, one of the key conspirators behind the Colombo blasts.

NIA sources also confirmed Sohran visited Kerala a couple of times. The three detained yesterday from Palakkad and Kasaragode by the NIA was based on the evidences gathered from Faizal.