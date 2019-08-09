NIA nabs accused in Rs 2700 crore heroin smuggling case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one person in connection with the seizure of 532 kg heroin worth Rs 2700 crore at Attari border in June this year.

The accused was identified as Tariq Ahmad Lone (28) of Phalmarg village under Willgaon police limits in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 29, the Customs Department had seized 532 kg of heroin which was being smuggled in a truck through the trade route at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari.

With this biggest ever drug haul, the involvement of an international drug racket based in Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan came to light.

The Centre had handed over the case to the NIA in July following which a case was registered under Sections 120B, 121A, 122 of IPC, sec. 17, 18, 18-B & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 8, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 29 and 32 (B)(e) of NDPS Act.

The case is being investigated to unearth international Narco-terror linkages in order to pre-empt various terror modules operating to spread terror in the Indian hinterland.

Tariq Amhed Lone was produced before the Special NIA Court, Mohali, Punjab today and he was remanded to NIA custody for eight days.