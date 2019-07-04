NIA nabs absconding accused Sabir Jullur Rehman Ali in FICN case

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested absconding accused Sabir Jullur Rehman Ali in connection with procurement, trafficking and supply of Fake Indian Currency.

Sabir, a resident of Sayabali Tola in Malda district of West Bengal was arrested in connection with the seizure of 239 fake Indian currency notes, all in the denomination of Rs 2000, having face value of Rs 4.78 lakh in Bhiwandi in Maharastra.

Five persons Rehan Shaikh, Shafahad Ansari, Anees Shaikh, Kishor Fular and Rohit Singh were arrested in the case. Accordingly, a case was registered in Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station in Thane district on October 11, 2018 under Sections 120B, 489B and 489C of IPC.

During the course of the investigation, sixth accused Samir Kalicharan Mandal was arrested on October 17, 2018 at West Bengal.

The investigation revealed that accused Anees Shaikh requested accused Samir Mandal to provide FICN, Samir Mandal (A-6) further contacted accused Abdul Kadir (Wanted) for procurement of FICN.

Accused Abdul Kadir subsequently coordinated with the wanted accused Karim Shaikh (WA-4), a resident of Bangladesh and procured FICN of face value of Rs 5 lakh from him. The wanted accused Abdul Kadir delivered /circulated the said FICN to Samir Mandal through his brother Sabir.

Arrested accused Sabir Jullur Rehman Ali was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Malda, West Bengal for transit remand and will now be produced before the Special NIA Court at Mumbai, Maharashtra for seeking his police remand for interrogation purpose.

The NIA Mumbai Branch has already filed charge sheet in the case on January 5, 2019, against six arrested accused persons before the NIA Special Court, Mumbai.