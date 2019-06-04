NIA nabs 3 separatists in terror funding case

New Delhi: Three separatist leaders–Masarat Alam, Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah–linked to terror funding case were nabbed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday.

A 10 days custody of the separatist leaders has been given to the NIA. They are currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Officials said the NIA had demanded 15-day custody of the trio in the case.

On May 30, 2017, the NIA had filed an FIR against the separatists and charged them for links with terror outfits. A Delhi court sent Alam, Andrabi and Shabir Shah to 10-day NIA custody in terror funding case involving Hafiz Saeed.

Reports said Andrabi, who was brought to Delhi in 2018, is alleged to have received funds from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed for carrying out stone pelting in the state.