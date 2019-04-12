NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Vijayawada fake note case

Vijayawada: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in connection with a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

The charge sheet was filed in the special NIA court, Vijayawada against Md Akbar Ali alias Md Akbar Hussain, a resident of Tapar Pathar village in Kamrup district of Assam.

According to NIA spokesperson, the case relates to seizure of high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes having face value of Rs 5,01,500 in the denomination of Rs 1,000 (100 notes) and Rs 500 (803 notes), from the possession of Saddam Hossain of Assam at Visakhapatnam Railway Station by DRI in 2015.

On interrogation, Saddam Hossain disclosed that the fake notes were provided to him by Roustam alias Hasmat of Farakka, West Bengal. He also disclosed that the FICN was smuggled into India from Bangladesh and he was carrying it over to Bengaluru for delivery.

Earlier, the NIA had filed four charge sheets (one original and three supplementary) against Saddam Hossain, Md. Rustam SK, Amirul Hoque, Mohammed Hakim, Saddam Hussain, Syed Imran under various sections of IPC and Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the UA (P) Act.

During the investigation, it was established that Md Akbar Ali alias Md Akbar Hussain along with his associates hatched a criminal conspiracy with the intention to threaten the monetary stability of India by procuring and circulating high quality fake Indian currency notes in India.

Md Akbar Hussain, being an active member of the terrorist gang, was involved in circulation of FICN in Bangalore and other parts of the country. Further investigation against other accused is underway, the NIA spokesperson said.