NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Mumbai ISI training case

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an absconding accused in connection with Mumbai ISI training case.

The charge sheet was filed against Farooq Devdiwala under Sections 18, 18A, 18B & 20 of UAPA and Section 120 (B) r/w Sec. 465 and 471 of IPC before NIA Special Court, Mumbai.

The NIA took up the investigation in 2018. During the investigation, it was found that the wanted accused Farooq Devdiwala was the main conspirator in the case.

He, along with ISI agent Qayam, hatched a conspiracy to conduct terrorist attacks on VIPs, crowded places and establishments providing essential services.

Accordingly, Farooq Devdiwala, who originally hails from Mumbai and currently hiding in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, had been recruiting youth from India and sending them for training in a terrorist camp at Pakistan via Sharjah.

The two accused are still absconding. Earlier, two accused identified as Faisal Mirza alias Malik alias Kasib and Allarakha Mansoori were arrested and subsequently charge-sheeted.