NIA files chargesheet in Surat fake currency case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two persons in connection with Surat Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

The chargesheet was filed against Vinod Nishad, a resident of Tehwara in Muzaffarpur of Bihar and Mahefuz Shaikh of Surat before the Special NIA Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Initially, the case was investigated by DRI, Surat. During the investigation, DRI Surat had arrested two accused persons namely (i) Vinod Nishad and (ii) Mohammed Mahefuz Shaikh for possession and circulation of FICN having face value of Rs 2,00,000, on 5th June 2019.

Investigation of the case was taken over by NIA from DRI, Surat on 25th July 2019. During investigation by NIA, it is revealed that both the arrested accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy with another accused Abdul Gaffar S/o Abdul Hakim to purchase and circulate FICN in the Surat and other parts of India. Accused Abdul Gaffar is still absconding.

In furtherance of said conspiracy, accused Mehefuz Shaikh purchased FICN worth Rs 2,00,000 from accused Vinod Nishad in exchange of Rs 1,20,000 genuine Indian currency, who in turn collected it from accused Abdul Gaffar at Muzaffarpur, Bihar. After collecting the FICN, accused Vinod Nishad travelled to Surat in the train from Muzaffarpur, Bihar and was intercepted by DRI officials with FICN of Rs 2,00,000 at Surat Railway Station.

Accused Mahefuz Shaikh who came to Surat Railway Station to collect the FICN from accused Vinod Nishad, was also intercepted by DRI. During the investigation, the trail of money for purchase of FICN was established by NIA from the examination of crucial witnesses, certain documents and seizure of electronics articles. Further investigation continues.