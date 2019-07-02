NIA files chargesheet against six TPC Naxal cadres of Jharkhand

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed second supplementary chargesheet against six members of banned Maoist organisation Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC).

The three arrested persons against whom chargesheet was filed are Kamlesh Ganjhu (34), Karampal Ganjhu (28) and Amar Singh Bhokta (37).

Besides, chargesheet has also been filed against three absconding accused–Gopal Singh Bhokta, Mukesh Ganjhu and Akraman Ji in connection with terror funding in LWE-affected states.

The NIA had registered a case on July 9, 2018 against Kamlesh Ganjhu and others on the allegation that huge cash and arms along with ammunition were concealed by members of TPC with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Jharkhand by the TPC Commanders.

subsequently, search operations were conducted at the house of Kamlesh and huge amount of cash amounting to Rs 36,14,000, one 09 mm Pistol, one AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 152 live ammunition and one camouflage magazine pouch were recovered.

The investigation established that the arrested accused Kamlesh Ganjhu and Karampal Ganjhu are TPC operatives, who along with Brijesh Ganjhu (supremo of TPC) and regional commanders of TPC namely Mukesh, Ganjhu, Kohram and Akraman entered into a criminal conspiracy to spread terror among the people in Jharkhand and other areas by using lethal weapons.

They indulged in extorting levy from the contractors engaged in the development projects in order to generate funds for their Terror Group and to sustain their terrorist activities.

TPC has been declared as a proscribed organization by the Government of Jharkhand and most of the cadres of TPC are former members of CPI(M). Three absconding accused persons–Mukesh Ganjhu, Akraman and Brijesh Ganjhu–have been declared as proclaimed offenders.