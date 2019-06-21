NIA files charge sheet in Delhi-Amroha ISIS module case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed charge sheet against 10 arrested accused persons in Delhi-Amroha ISIS module case.

The charge sheet was filed against the accused persons at Delhi’s Patiala House Special Court under various provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused are Mufti Mohd. Suhail, Anas Younus, Zubair Malik, Rashid Zafar Raq, Md. Saqib, Md. Absar, Said alias Saeed, Md. Gufran, Md. Faiz and Naim alias Mohd. Naeem alias Naeem Choudhary. The investigation against three more accused is underway.

The NIA had registered the case on December 20, 2018 against Mufti Suhail & others on the allegation that he had formed an ISIS module with others to commit terror activities and the module is amassing weapons and explosives.

They had named this module as ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-E-Islam’ (Movement for War of Islam). This group owed its allegiance to ISIS and wanted to establish an ISIS Caliphate in India by resorting to large scale terrorist attacks in and around National Capital Region.

The group carried out reconnaissance of some such locations in and around NCR. Searches had been conducted at 17 locations on 26th of December, 2018 in Delhi and UP, where 12 pistols, 163 assorted ammunition, one improvised missile launcher, 98 mobile devices/phones, 25 Kg of explosive chemicals, hardware/electronic materials including 120 Alarm Clocks to make IEDs, and incriminating books/material were seized from the premises of accused persons.

The investigation established that accused Mufti Suhail and other co-accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage a violent Jihad against Government of India by use of weapons and explosives to establish an ISIS Caliphate in India.

The module was being guided by three ISIS handlers based abroad. The module made extensive use of encrypted social media applications/chat platforms. These have been recovered from their mobile phones.

Forensic reports in respect of the seized chemicals and IED making material has affirmed that these were sufficient to manufacture sophisticated IEDs. The group wanted to manufacture IED, to be detonated by remote controlled devices, of more than 100 meters range.