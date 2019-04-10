NIA files charge sheet in Araku MLA, ex-legislator murder

Vijayawada: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed charge sheet against seven persons in connection with the killing of Araku constituency MLA and another a former legislator.

The charge sheet was filed before the Special NIA Court in Vijayawada against four absconding CPI (Maoist) cadres and their three sympathizers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Indian Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A case was initially registered by Dumbriguda police station in Visakhapatnam in connection with the murder of Araku constituency MLA Kidari Sarveshwara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma on September 23, 2018 near Livitiputtu village in Pothangi panchayat by cadres of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed organization.

The two public representatives were going to village Sarai in their vehicles to attend a village visit programme called “Grama Darshini” when they were killed.

The case was investigated by the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Andhra Pradesh Government. Later this case was taken over by NIA.

Initially, four accused Yedala Subba Rao, Gemmili Sobhan, Yedala Eswari and Korra Kamala were arrested by the SIT on October 13, 2019. During the investigation, the NIA arrested two more persons—Vanthala Dharmayya and Damburu Khillo.

The investigation revealed that the arrested accused persons were sympathizers of proscribed CPI (Maoist) organization, they conspired with the CPI(Maoist) cadres and facilitated the murder of Kidari Sarveshwara Rao and Siveri Soma.

They provided information about the programme, movement details of MLA and former MLA to Maoists and also provided logistical support.

The investigation also revealed that members of CPI (Maoist) organization and absconding underground Maoists –Venketa Ravi Chaitanya alias Aruna, Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOB SZC) member, Jalumuri Srinu Babu alias Raino and Kameswari alias Chandrika, Divisional Committee Members of Koraput Division and other Maoist cadres were present at the place of incident and actively involved in the killing of the MLA and ex-MLA.