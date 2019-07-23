NIA files charge sheet against TPC operatives in terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in connection with the seizure of cash, arms and ammunition from Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) operative.

The first supplementary charge sheet was filed against eight persons relating to terror financing of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) in LWE-affected areas.

The NIA had registered the case on July 9, 2018 against Shyam Bhokta and others on the allegation that cash along with Arms and Ammunitions, were concealed by members of TPC with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in that area.

The investigation has established that the arrested accused Shyam Bhokta, Uchit Mahto, Prem Sagar Mahto and Amit Kumar Singh are TPC operatives, who along with the Regional Commanders of TPC namely Akraman, Kohram and Mukesh alias Muneshwar Ganjhu, and Nageshwar Ganjhu entered into a criminal conspiracy to spread terror among the people in Jharkhand and other areas.

They were involved in extorting levy from the contractors engaged in the development projects in order to generate funds for their Terror Group and to sustain their terrorist activities.

Personal search of arrested accused Shyam Bhokta led to seizure of Rs. 5,00,000/- cash, one country-made pistol and two live rounds. Huge recovery was made at the Lambitaand Hills, of an ammunition dump including .303 LMG rifles, 9mm pistol, .303 bore rifles with magazine, ammunition of 7.62 SLR, AK-47, 5.56 INSAS, .22 bore, .303 LMG, one big transformer, spare parts, compass, lathe Page 2 of 2 machine and mobile phones.

Searches conducted in houses of accused also led to recovery of incriminating documents relating to terror funding of TPC. 5. TPC has been declared as a proscribed organization by the Government of Jharkhand and most of the cadres of TPC are former members of CPI (Maoist).

Further investigation continues against Vikas alias Varunji and Paramjeet alias Sonu Das, and other absconding accused under Sections 173(8) of CrPC.