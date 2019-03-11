NIA files charge sheet against five Hizb-ul-Mujahideen cadres

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed charge sheet against five Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) cadres in connection with terrorist attack plans in various parts of Assam.

The charge sheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Guwahati, against Kamruj Zaman, Md. Sahnawaz Alom, Md. Saidul Alam, Md. Omar Faruk and Md. Jaynal Uddin.

The case was originally registered at PS Jamunamukh, district Hojai, Assam on September 14, 2018, on allegations of hatching a criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks by HM cadres in various parts of Assam. Later, this case was re-registered by NIA on October 5 and investigation was taken up.

According to the NIA, accused Kamruj Zaman had joined proscribed terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in J&K and was imparted nine months weapon training (June 2017 – March 2018) by HM cadres in the jungles of district Kishtwar, J&K.

On 8 April 2018, a photograph of Kamruz Zaman brandishing an automatic AK-47 rifle emerged on social media, which was posted by Mannan Wani, a slain terrorist of HM, on his Facebook account.

Kamruj later escaped to Bangladesh fearing his arrest. After returning from Bangladesh, he conspired and recruited his associates namely Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk and others as members of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, to raise an HM module in Assam.

Further, they conspired to procure arms and ammunition with intent to strike terror in the minds of people. The investigation revealed that they were planning to carry out terrorist acts by way of bomb blast and armed attack in Assam. Further investigation continues.