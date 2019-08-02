NIA files charge-sheet against 18 accused in Ramalingam murder case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed charge-sheet against 18 persons in connection with the murder of Ramalingam in Tamil Nadu.

The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 120B, 341, 294(b), 302, 212 and 153A(1)(b) of IPC and sec. 16(1)(a), 18, 18-B, 19 and 20 of the UA (P) Act.

All the accused named in the charge sheet are residents of Thanjavur district. They are all activists and leaders of PFI/SDPI.

The case pertains to the lethal attack and killing of Ramalingam, a native of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on February 5, 2019 by accused persons.

This case was originally registered at Thiruvidaimaruthur Police Station, Thanjavur district on February 6. The investigation was taken over by NIA from Tamil Nadu Police on April 25.

The investigation has revealed that accused persons, after victim Ramalingam had an altercation with the dawah team of PFI on the morning of February 5 at Pakku Vinayagam Thopu village, hatched a criminal conspiracy and attacked Ramalingam, causing his death.

The killing of Ramalingam had caused communal disharmony and created terror in the minds of a section of people.

Twelve accused in the case have been arrested and are in judicial custody, while six accused are absconding ever since the incident. Further investigation is continuing, the NIA said.