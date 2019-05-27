NIA court convicts four in 2014 Kokrajhar attack case

Guwahati: A special NIA court in Guwahati on Monday convicted four persons in connection with a terror attack in Assam’s Kokrajhar district in 2014 in which five tribals were killed.

Bina Basumatary, Jayanta Mushahary, Dwithai Basumatary and Khanda Daimary were sentenced to five years imprisonment for committing offences under various sections of IPC and UAPA.

The case pertains to the terrorist attack on 23.12.2014 by NDFB(S) cadres upon innocent people of Pakiriguri village under Serfanguri Police Station in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

While five Adivasis were killed, five others sustained grievous injuries due to indiscriminate firing by the terrorist group. The case was originally registered at Serfanguri Police Station, in Kokrajhar (BTAD) district of Assam on December 24, 2014 and it was subsequently taken over by the NIA.

Special Judge, NIA, Assam at Guwahati after allowing the petitions of the accused persons for pleading guilty of the offences committed, pronounced the judgment and quantum of sentence today.

One accused Gautam Mahalia had earlier pleaded guilty in the case in April this year. He was sentenced to 4.5 years. Trial against 10 other accused persons who are in Judicial Custody will continue.